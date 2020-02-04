|
James R. Kelley, 69
WORCESTER - James Robert Kelley, 69, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after a long illness.
James leaves two daughters Jennifer Kelley of Auburn and her partner Michael Beaudet, and Erin Kelley of Worcester; two sons, Sean Kelley of Worcester and Patrick Kelley of Shrewsbury; his mother Agnes M. (Collins) Kelley of Worcester; two sisters, Suzanne M. Wright and Kathleen Zawalich and her husband Francis, all of Worcester; four grandchildren and a great-grandson. He was predeceased by his son Timothy Kelley and his father Robert J. Kelley.
James was born in Worcester. He graduated from Burncoat Sr. High School. He worked in production in the Ceramics Division of the Norton Co. for many years, before retiring.
James enjoyed fishing, Boston area professional sports teams, the Three Stooges, and Footbridge Beach in Ogunquit, Maine.
There will be a funeral Mass Friday, February 7, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020