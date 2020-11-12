James M. Kennan, 90



North Brookfield - Beloved husband of Gloria (Baril) Kennan passed away unexpectedly and quietly on Monday, November 2, 2020 in his home that he and his wife built in 1950. They celebrated 70 years of marriage with friends and family last November 2019 At the North Brookfield Congregational Church.



James was born to the late Evelyn Shumway, and Herbert Kennan. In addition to his wife, James is survived by his three children, Linda Jarmolowicz and husband Bruce of MA. Gail Gladu of NH and Debra Brown of MA. Also, he leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Holly Gladu, James Kennan Jarmolowicz and fiancée Lindsey, his extended family, granddaughter Mariah Holt and two extended great grandchildren, Lillian Devoid and Atticus Jenks.



James leaves behind his beloved sisters, Kathy Crevier and Celia Daniels and husband Chet. His brothers Herbert, Harry, and Richard Kennan passed on before him. He leaves behind brothers-in-law Donald Baril and Richard Baril, many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.



James joined the Navy in 1948. Was a member of the North Brookfield Fire Dept. and was a dedicated Christian who belonged to the Choir at the North Brookfield Congregational Church and also served as a deacon for many many years. He retired from the Quaboag Rubber Co in 1992 after 45 years of service.



James was either known as "Dad", or "Uncle Jim" to many because of the memorable mark he made on everyone who knew him. He had that wonderful devilish grin and a twinkle in his eyes. If you are reading this, I'm sure you also have a feel good story about Jim!



A memorial service will be planned at the Congregational Church in North Brookfield in the spring or summer when we can all spread out and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the North Brookfield Congregational Church, 144 N Main Street, North Brookfield, MA, 01535, would be greatly appreciated.





