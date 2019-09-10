Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2200
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
77 Mendon St.
Uxbridge, MA
James Kieffner Obituary
James J. "Jim" Kieffner

UXBRIDGE - James J. "Jim" Kieffner, died on Sun. Sept. 8, 2019 at Hartford Hospital following a tragic motorcycle accident. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Barbara J. (Miller) Kieffner; 3 sons, David, Jeremy, and Zachary Kieffner, and 4 grandchildren.

Jim's funeral will be held on Sat. Sept. 14 with a Mass at 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge. Calling hours at Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge will be held on Fri. Sept. 13 from 5-8 PM. To leave a condolence message for his family, and read full obituary please visit: www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
