James J. "Jim" Kieffner
UXBRIDGE - James J. "Jim" Kieffner, died on Sun. Sept. 8, 2019 at Hartford Hospital following a tragic motorcycle accident. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Barbara J. (Miller) Kieffner; 3 sons, David, Jeremy, and Zachary Kieffner, and 4 grandchildren.
Jim's funeral will be held on Sat. Sept. 14 with a Mass at 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge. Calling hours at Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge will be held on Fri. Sept. 13 from 5-8 PM. To leave a condolence message for his family, and read full obituary please visit: www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com
