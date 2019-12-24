|
|
James J. Krusas, 77
Sturbridge - James J. Krusas 77, of Cricket Dr., passed away on Friday, Dec. 20th, 2019 in the Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, West Brookfield, after an illness.
He leaves his beloved wife of 55 years, Regina A. (Engvall) Krusas; a son, James M. Krusas and his husband Douglas W. Mose of Chicago, IL; two daughters, Laurie A. Krusas Petersen and her husband H. William III of Brimfield and Lynne M. Snyder and her husband Jeffrey J. of Brimfield; four grandchildren, Miranda Rose Snyder, Jason Jeffrey Snyder, Ella V. Petersen and JulieAnne "Jules" Petersen.
James was born in Worcester the son of Julian J. and Anna (Lewosz) Krusas. He grew up in Worcester and graduated from Classical High School in Worcester. James went on to obtain his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and later his Master's from Clark University in Worcester.
He worked for the American Optical Company in Southbridge as an Engineer for 32 years.
James was an avid New England sports fan. He enjoyed early morning fishing trips and taking in a game at Holy Cross with his father. He was a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals for the Town of Sturbridge. James was an umpire for the girls softball Lassie League. He enjoyed playing cribbage at the Polish Club and playing softball in the Jack Benny men's softball league. James was an active member of St. Anne's church in Sturbridge.
One of the family's many favorite memories was a family cruise to Bermuda, where Jim and Cookie had honeymooned, and then celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren.
A funeral for James will be held on Friday, Dec. 27th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge with a Mass at 10:00 am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. A Calling hour in the funeral home will be held on Friday, Dec. 27th, from 8:30 to 9:30 am prior to the Mass. Burial will be private
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
www.morrillfuneralhoe.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019