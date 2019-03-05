Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
James C. Laird, 85

NORTH BROOKFIELD - James C. Laird, 85, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 in Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He leaves his wife of 60 years Marie J.(Reed) Laird; 3 sons James & his wife Elizabeth, Todd and Steven Laird; 5 grandchildren Jeffrey, Caleb, Morgan, Cameron and Micah; 3 great grandsons Ayden, Ethen and Colton; many nieces, nephews and a sister in law Marylou Wetnicka. He was predeceased by a brother Hiram and a sister Joan O'Day.

Jim was born in Spencer the son of the late Hiram and Ida Mae (Pollard) Laird and has lived over 75 years in North Brookfield where he started out delivering sawdust and hay for local farms, owned & operated the Schooner Restaurant on Summer St., the Grove Street Spa and later he also owned and operated his own painting company for many years. Jim was a US Navy Veteran and a 60 year member of the American Legion Post 41 in North Brookfield. He was an honest, kind and caring man who will be immensely missed by his family and many friends. The family would like to thank all the staff that cared for Jim during his time at Southbridge Rehabilitation and HealthCare Center.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11am-1pm in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
