James F. Laney, 88
SPENCER - James F. Laney, 88, of Spencer, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Dodge Park Rest Home, Worcester, MA. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rose M. (Bartolomei) Laney, the love of his life for 65 years who passed in 2018, and his brother, Joseph L. Pethe of AZ. He leaves his son James J. Laney and his wife Linda of North Brookfield, his daughters Deborah M. Laflamme and her husband Bill of North Grafton, and Sandra J. Laney and her husband Rupert McKenzie of Chicago, IL, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Born in New York City, he grew up in the catholic orphanage, Brightside Home for Boys in Holyoke, MA. His birth parents were Gertrude W. Delaney and Francis E. Barrett. Jim later served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He started his career as a bread delivery man for Town Talk Bread Co. and was well known throughout the area as the "singing bread man". Then Jim and Rose became the co-owners of Laney's Variety in Spencer from 1974 to 1989 before retiring to Oakham, MA and then Myrtle Beach, SC. He was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish and sang in its choir for many years. He was a longtime Spencer Little League Coach, loved gardening, birds, singing and most of all spending time with his family.
The family would like to sincerely thank his Dodge Park family and Hospice for the excellent care of their father.
Jim's funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Brightside for Families and Children, 1233 Main St., Holyoke, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020