Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
7 Church St.
Spencer, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Laney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Laney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Laney Obituary
James F. Laney, 88

SPENCER - James F. Laney, 88, of Spencer, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Dodge Park Rest Home, Worcester, MA. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rose M. (Bartolomei) Laney, the love of his life for 65 years who passed in 2018, and his brother, Joseph L. Pethe of AZ. He leaves his son James J. Laney and his wife Linda of North Brookfield, his daughters Deborah M. Laflamme and her husband Bill of North Grafton, and Sandra J. Laney and her husband Rupert McKenzie of Chicago, IL, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

Born in New York City, he grew up in the catholic orphanage, Brightside Home for Boys in Holyoke, MA. His birth parents were Gertrude W. Delaney and Francis E. Barrett. Jim later served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He started his career as a bread delivery man for Town Talk Bread Co. and was well known throughout the area as the "singing bread man". Then Jim and Rose became the co-owners of Laney's Variety in Spencer from 1974 to 1989 before retiring to Oakham, MA and then Myrtle Beach, SC. He was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish and sang in its choir for many years. He was a longtime Spencer Little League Coach, loved gardening, birds, singing and most of all spending time with his family.

The family would like to sincerely thank his Dodge Park family and Hospice for the excellent care of their father.

Jim's funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Brightside for Families and Children, 1233 Main St., Holyoke, MA.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -