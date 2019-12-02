|
|
James LaPensee, 69
WORCESTER - James "Jimmy" LaPensee, 69, of Worcester was called home on Monday November 25, 2019.
Born in Worcester on May 8, 1950 to the late Robert LaPensee and Margaret Shays.
James leaves behind his long time companion of 26 years Mary Knight, four children Anthony and his 2 children Anthony Jr. and Kassandra of Salem, Heather and her husband Kareem and their 4 children, Nefty, Isaiah, Kiara and Kareem Jr. of Worcester, Heidi and her husband Candido and their 5 children of Worcester, Shawn and his daughter Sophie of Worcester. He also leaves 3 great grandchildren Grayson, Ally and a new addition arriving June 2020.
Jimmy also leaves behind 5 siblings, Shirley Mariano, Beverly Elliott, Deborah Page and her husband Michael of Boise, ID and Dennis and Douglas LaPensee of Auburn and many nieces and nephews He was preceded by 2 sisters Rose Stanley and Roberta Shays.
Jimmy will be remembered by all who knew him as a wonderful person who was always willing to help out.
Calling hours will be Friday, December 6th from 9-11am at Graham Putnam and Mahoney at 838 Main St. in Worcester. Burial to follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. There will be a gathering from 12-2pm in the community room at 52 Country Club Blvd, Worcester. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019