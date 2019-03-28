|
|
James F. "Jim" Lemieux, 66
NORTH BROOKFIELD - James F. " Jim" Lemieux, 66, passed away peacefully on March 20,2019 at home with his companion Wanda ( Harvey) Roy by his side. Among his relatives and many friends he leaves his daughter Theresa A. (Lemieux) Mann-Moery and his granddaughter Lucy. Funeral services are private. Pillsbury Funeral Home 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield is directing arrangements. Please omit flowers donations may be made in his name to the Jimmy Fund 10 Brookline PL. Brookline,MA. 02445. For an online tribute and guestbook please visit:
Pillsburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019