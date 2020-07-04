1/1
James Lesco
James M. Lesco, 62

Linwood - James M. Lesco, 62, passed away on Thurs. July 2, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center University Campus after complications with a transplant surgery.

He is survived by his Fiancé and significant other of 22 years, Karen A. Bailey, 3 children, Jennifer M. Lesco of Worcester, Tyler J. Lesco of Fort Meyers, FL, Adam M. Lesco of Linwood; his father, Ronald N. Lesco of Northbridge; 2 step children whom he loved as his own, Chad J. Bailey of Worcester, and Nikole T. Barrows of Spencer; 4 grandchildren, Christian G. Carrion, Michael A. Carrion, Brandon Carrion, and Ryan N. Carrion; a brother, Kevin F. Lesco of Northbridge; a sister, Linda N. Lesco of Linwood, a nephew, Zachary E. Ramsdell, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary D. (McGuinness) Lesco in 2013.

Born in Milford on January 14, 1958 Jim grew up in the Linwood section of Northbridge and attended Good Shepherd school. He was a graduate of Northbridge High class of 1976. Jim worked as a HVAC Technician for a while and then began working for Wyman Gordon in Grafton. There he worked for 5 years holding numerous positions, forklift operating, welding, and most recently in quality assurance. Jim loved to socialize and make people laugh with his immense sense of humor. He was a "foodie" and loved to eat, spend time with his grandkids, hunt and go fishing with friends, and yearly vacations in Maine with the whole Lesco family. He will be sorely missed and always remembered for his infectious laugh.

As to his families' wishes, Jim's services will be privately held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Liverfoundation.org. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit:

http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
