|
|
James John Lukes
Worcester - James John Lukes passed away peacefully in his Worcester home on Sunday April 26, 2020. Born in Worcester, he was the son of John and Anna (Mitrush) Lukes. James is survived by his devoted wife and partner of fifty years, retired Worcester City Councilor, Vice Chair and Mayor, Konstantina "Konnie" B. Lukes, a son, Holden Town Manager Peter M, Lukes and his wife, Dr. Andrea Chairamonte, MD. He was a dedicated and loving grandfather to his grandson, Nikomedes Lukes. Jim also leaves a sister, Gloria Naun of Shrewsbury, MA and an aunt, Demetra Konde of Worcester, MA, other extended family members and a host of friends, associates and colleagues.
Jim inherited a belief in hard work and education from his parents who were both born in Albania. He started working first in his father's diner, Lukes Diner on Millbury Street, then at Fisher Drug store on Grafton Street, as a clerk while he was in high school, and eventually working there for several years as a pharmacist. Jim graduated from Classical High School, received his BS from Mass College of Pharmacy, his PhD in Medicinal Chemistry from the University of Connecticut, a Master's in Business Administration from Anna Maria College and a Master's in Public Health from the University of Massachusetts. He served in the US Air Force, during the Berlin Crisis in Germany form 1961 and honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 1963. While stationed in Berlin, Jim was inducted into the Freemasons and maintained his membership in local Masonic lodges upon returning home. Jim was a Director of Cardiovascular Metabolic Research at the Rose Research and Diagnostic Center, Worcester, MA where he developed and secured a patent for a clinical diagnostic procedure. He was an Assistant Professor in community and family medicine at the University of Mass Medical School, Associate Administrator at Mount Pleasant Hospital, Lynn, MA., and the Executive Director and Chief of Addictive Services at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Brighton MA when he retired. In 2006, Jim was appointed to the prestigious position as a Fellow in the International Society of Addictive Medicine. He was also licensed as a nursing home administrator and a pharmacist.
He appreciated his ethnic heritage and public service. He served as the President of the Albanian American National Organization, a member of the Worcester Human Rights Commission and as co-chair in Worcester County with his wife, Konstantina Lukes, of the campaign for the Equal Rights Amendment. Most of all, his greatest joy was his family. He supported and encouraged his wife's accomplishments in public service and was her visible and constant companion at public and political events. Jim was so proud of his son and strongly encouraged his son's educational pursuits and involvement in government. He devoted a great deal of time from 1977 to 1983 to the Jesse Burkett Little League, and he always maintained fond memories of the teams and the boys that he coached there. Jim had also been a member of the May Street School Parents organization. He will be remembered for his infinite work ethic, steadfast self-reliance, and his kind spirit as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
In compliance with government mandates due to Covid-19, funeral services at Mercadante Funeral Home, 370 Plantation St. and burial in Hope Cemetery will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Mary's Albanian Eastern Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA. 02609. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Please visit James online guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020