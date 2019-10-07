|
James M. Lynch, 94
West Boylston - James Michael "Jim" Lynch, 94, a long-time resident of West Boylston, passed away peacefully at the Oakdale Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, West Boylston, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born on February 15, 1925 in Chicopee, the son of John Raymond and Mary (Twarog) Lynch.
Jim left high school and proudly served for four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Nelson during WWII. He was a Fire Controlman First Class and saw service through the Mediterranean Campaign, Sicilian Invasion, North Atlantic convoy duties and Normandy Invasion, where his ship was torpedoed. Upon his honorable discharge, Jim went to Chicopee Trade School for Tool Making and Design. He went on to work at Cincinnati Milacron – Heald Corporation Worcester, retiring after 31 years of service.
Jim was a long-time member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in West Boylston, where he served as Lector and Cantor. He was a member of the Tin Can Sailors – the National Association of Destroyer Veterans, the Retired Men's Club of Greendale, the American Legion Post 0462 of Boston and sang with the Heald Glee Club.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rita (Leketa) Lynch; their sons, Michael J. Lynch and his wife, Patricia of Sterling and James B. Lynch and his wife, Annette of West Boylston: their daughter, Laurie A. Lynch of Swampscott; five grandchildren, Regina and her husband, Greg Picarrillo, Michael and his wife, Barbra, Brian Lynch, Samantha and John Lynch; three great grandchildren, Hazel Ann, Trevor and Kora Rae; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters; Frances and Theresa; and two brothers, Everett "Dutch" and Raymond.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 10th at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, 140 Worcester St., West Boylston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to The Oakdale Nursing Home Activities Fund, 76 N. Main St., West Boylston, MA 01583 or to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Memorial Fund, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019