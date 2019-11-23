|
James H. Mack, 81
WORCESTER - James H. Mack, 81, died peacefully on Friday November 15, 2019 in the comfort of his own home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Calling hours are from 12:30-1:30 PM on Friday November 29, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 PM, followed by a reception – all held at LifeSource Church, 350 Stafford St., Cherry Valley, MA. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute via dana-farber.org/gift or via mail: P.O. Box 869168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To view the full obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019