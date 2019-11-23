Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:30 AM - 1:30 PM
LifeSource Church
350 Stafford St.
Cherry Valley, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
LifeSource Church
350 Stafford St.
Cherry Valley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Mack


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Mack Obituary
James H. Mack, 81

WORCESTER - James H. Mack, 81, died peacefully on Friday November 15, 2019 in the comfort of his own home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Calling hours are from 12:30-1:30 PM on Friday November 29, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 PM, followed by a reception – all held at LifeSource Church, 350 Stafford St., Cherry Valley, MA. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute via dana-farber.org/gift or via mail: P.O. Box 869168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To view the full obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -