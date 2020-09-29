James E. Madigan, 82



Northbridge, MA - James E. Madigan, 82, passed away Saturday, September 26 at Beaumont Nursing Home, Northbridge, MA after a long illness.



He was born in Northbridge in 1937, son of the late Cornelius and Margaret Madigan. Jim leaves his wife of 23 yrs, Lillian Madigan of Northbridge, three stepdaughters, Patti Sansoucy of Uxbridge, Susan Demars of Denver, CO and Lisa Lloyd and her husband Derek of Hanover, MA. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Katie Sansoucy Verge and her husband Hunter of Whitinsville, Danielle and Abbie Sansoucy of Douglas and Caden Lloyd of Hanover as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim is predeceased by four brothers; John, William, Daniel and Cornelius, a sister Margaret as well as his first wife, Mary.



Jim graduated from Northbridge High School in 1955. Served 2 yrs in the U.S. Army as an MP in Germany. He worked at Riverdale Mills, Duggan Construction Co., served 3 yrs as a Fire Tower Observer in Westboro, 16 yrs part-time for Northbridge Fire Dept., 30 yrs part-time for Northbridge Highway Department as well as a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus in Whitinsville, MA.



As a Member of the MA Water Pollution Control Association, in 2002, Jim was awarded the Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year recognized for his professionalism, dedication and outstanding commitment to his community. In his honor, the new Northbridge treatment facility was named "James E. Madigan Wastewater Treatment Plant" and retired as Superintendent after 41 years of dedicated service to the town. Whether it was flash flooding, plowing during snowstorms or helping a neighbor, Jim provided friendship, leadership and led by example (sometimes with quick wit) in all aspects of his life. Behind that deep voice was a gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



There are no calling hours. Arrangements made through Jackman Funeral Home, Whitinsville, MA. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of James Madigan to St. Patrick's Church, East Street, Whitinsville, MA 01588.





