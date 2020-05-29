James Ludwick Marcinkewicz Age 57



Shirley, MA - James (Jim) Marcinkewicz of Shirley passed away on May 20, 2020. Jim grew up in Shirley where he attended Lura A. White School and graduated from Ayer High in 1980. Jim had a lengthy career with the Massachusetts Department of Justice and most recently in the insurance industry. Jim leaves behind his wife Nancy Marcinkewicz and daughter Kate Stockdale. Jim is survived by his brother Brownie and his wife Meredith of Shirley and a niece Laurie Marcinkewicz of Fitchburg. He also leaves behind his sister Bernice (Marcinkewicz) Mills and her husband Peter of Westbrook, Maine; a niece Whitney Duchaine and two great nephews Connor and Lincoln Duchaine and a nephew Justin Mills all of Gorham, Maine. Jim was predeceased by his parents Bronislaw and Marjorie Marcinkewicz, a niece Kristina Marcinkewicz, and his grandparents James and Eula Chesbrough and Ludwick and Josephine Marcinkewicz. Nothing was more important to Jim than his immediate family and he will be dearly missed.





