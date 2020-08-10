James Rice McCorison



Worcester - 1961 - 2020



James Rice McCorison, 58, died on August 7th at Massachusetts General Hospital in the presence of family, prayers, and love. He was born in Worcester on Dec. 29, 1961, a late Christmas present to his parents, Marcus and Janet McCorison, and his older siblings, Marc, Judy, Andy and Mary. A few years later, Peter was born and that rounded out the McC tribe to eight. James grew up on Laconia Road in Worcester where families of six, eight and ten kids were the norm. James graduated from Burncoat HS and briefly attended Westfield State College before returning to Worcester to marry Diane Kania and subsequently to raise their children Samuel and Melanie. The marriage later ended in divorce.



James spent most of his adult life in Worcester working at Rotmans and then Polar. He served in the Army National Guard and participated in training and maneuvers in Germany. For many years James was an active member and volunteer at Central Church/United Congregational Church. A natural athlete, James was a gifted swimmer/diver, skier, hockey player, and golfer. He went on numerous epic winter adventures, climbing and skiing Mt. Katahdin with his brother Peter and brother-in-law Jeff. Later, Sam joined his dad back-country skiing in the Gaspe Bay Peninsula. James was also an avid fisherman and introduced Sam and Melanie to the joys of tent camping. He was an accomplished golfer and relished playing with his brothers, Marc and Andy. Through a blind date arranged by his lifelong friend, Tony Chandler, James met Karen Bergeron in 2007 and she became his enthusiastic camping and travel partner. In January, 2019 they celebrated their love for one another in a wedding ceremony.



He is survived by his wife Karen McCorison of Worcester; son Samuel McCorison wife Tania and son Graysen of Mendon; daughter Melanie McCorison and fiancé Matt Bruso of Grafton; brothers Marcus McCorison and wife Penny of CT; Andrew McCorison of NC; Peter McCorison and wife Jemilie of Maine; sister Judy Gove and husband Jeff of Maine; and brother-in-law Josh Rosenbloom of Iowa as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his first wife Diane McCorison and their adopted niece Ania Abdulmassih. James was predeceased by his parents and his sister Mary Rosenbloom.



James was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2017. He participated in a clinical trial at Massachusetts General Hospital and received phenomenal care, making it possible for him to live several more years and enjoy life. In those years, James happily welcomed the arrival of grandson Graysen, married his sweetheart Karen, attended family reunions and celebrations, and cheered on his beloved Bruins to Division titles and the Patriots to a couple more NFL Championships.



James will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but gratefully remembered for his perseverance, courage, generous friendship, and abiding love for his family. A private burial will be held at Rural Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to travel and gather together to remember James and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers we request donations to be made in James' honor to the McCorison Book Fund at the American Antiquarian Society or McCorison Fund at Preservation Worcester.





