James E. McDonald, 89
Worcester - James E. McDonald, 89, of Worcester, passed away Thursday November 7, 2019 at Life Care in Auburn. James was born in Worcester to the late James L. McDonald and Margaret (Connelly) McDonald. He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Worcester and worked for the Telegram and Gazette for 49 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and was deeply proud of his service, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was active in his community, serving as President of the Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball in Grafton in the 1960's. HIs son James was a gifted baseball athlete who played for St. John's High School, Old Dominion University, and the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League. Following James Jr.'s diagnosis with mental illness he became active in the mental health community. He was one of the founders of the Genesis Club in Worcester, and was instrumental in the fight to make mental health treatment more accessible.
He leaves two children, his daughter Karen (McDonald) Raphaelson and her husband Henry Raphaelson and their children Justin and Spenser; and his son James E. McDonald, Jr. He also leaves behind three step-children, Brent Hazzard and his wife Melinda and their children, Katie and Ben; David Hazzard and his children Zachary and Nicole; and Brian Hazzard and his wife Belkys and their children Kaitlyn, Lauren, Elena and Keith.
Funeral services will be held Friday November 15th at 11:00am at St. John's Cemetery 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester, MA 01603. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Genesis Club, 274 Lincoln St., Worcester, MA 01605. To share your memories of James please visit www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019