James McDonald
1957 - 2020
James R. McDonald, 62

Oxford - James R. McDonald, 62, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in his home. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Debra R. (Bird) McDonald of Oxford; four children, Andrea M. Theroux and her husband Matthew of North Oxford, Alison J. Guillotte of Webster, Damien E. Nygard and his wife Samantha of Easton, and Joseph M. Guillotte and his wife Katelyn of North Grosvenordale, CT; a brother, Glenn E. McDonald and his wife Sharon of Dudley; a sister, Marie E. McDonald of Florida; his loving mother-in-law, Natalie J. Bird of Worcester; his sister-in-law, Susan McDonald of Millbury; two grandchildren, Eliana and Brayden; and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert J. McDonald who died in 2017. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Joseph F. and Louis E. (Schang) McDonald, and was a longtime resident of Oxford. He graduated from St. Peter Central Catholic High School in Worcester in 1975.

Jim was a police officer on the Oxford Police Department for 33 years, retiring as court officer in 2019. In addition, he was the motorcycle officer for the department. He was a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club and the Auburn Elks.

Jim loved spending time at Old Orchard Beach in the summers, which he considered his home away from home. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing and watching hockey, and was a fan of the New England Patriots. Most of all, he was a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Applied Behavioral Instruction, 345 Greenwood St., Worcester, MA 01607.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Rest In Peace Jim. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Sending love and strength.
Sarah and Keith Rutkiewicz
Friend
