Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
For more information about
James McLaughlin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James McLaughlin


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James McLaughlin Obituary
James McLaughlin, 72

Clinton - James M. McLaughlin, 72, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the Brush Hill Care Center, Milton.

He is survived by a brother, Daniel E. McLaughlin, Jr., of Clinton, and a sister, Carol Borci, and her husband, John, of Holden; several nieces and nephews.

James was born and raised in Clinton, son of the late Daniel E. and Elizabeth (Lizewski) McLaughlin, Sr., and was a life-long resident, until declining health lead him to become a patient at Brush Hill Care Center.

He was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1965, and a US Army Veteran.

Throughout his life, James worked for the Road Department in various surrounding towns, eventually retiring from the Town of Clinton.

He was a life-long member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, and enjoyed following the New England sports teams.

Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, immediate funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of James, or offer condolences to his family, please visit

www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -