James McLaughlin, 72
Clinton - James M. McLaughlin, 72, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the Brush Hill Care Center, Milton.
He is survived by a brother, Daniel E. McLaughlin, Jr., of Clinton, and a sister, Carol Borci, and her husband, John, of Holden; several nieces and nephews.
James was born and raised in Clinton, son of the late Daniel E. and Elizabeth (Lizewski) McLaughlin, Sr., and was a life-long resident, until declining health lead him to become a patient at Brush Hill Care Center.
He was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1965, and a US Army Veteran.
Throughout his life, James worked for the Road Department in various surrounding towns, eventually retiring from the Town of Clinton.
He was a life-long member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, and enjoyed following the New England sports teams.
Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, immediate funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of James, or offer condolences to his family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2020