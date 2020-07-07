James McLaughlin, 90Millbury - James "Jim" F. McLaughlin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 5, 2020 at the age of 90.Jim was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Maureen, who passed away in 2018. He is survived by six children; Patricia Antaya and her husband John of Paxton, Timothy and his wife Pamela of Sutton, Kathleen Mardirosian and her husband Paul of Millbury, Sean and his wife Michelle of Sutton, Kelley Ziccardi and her husband Thomas of Westlake Village, CA and James and his wife Kathleen of Hales Location, NH. James also had twelve grandchildren: Christopher, Marissa, Timothy, Jay, Jennifer, Matthew, Kelsey, Thomas, Alanna, Brendan, Brian, and Mariah and six great grandchildren; John, Carter, Brady, Trystan, Sienna, and Liam. He also leaves his brother Raymond and two sisters Ann Beesley and Kathleen Welsh. He was predeceased by his brothers Francis and Edward and sisters Margaret Chase and Mary Bertrand.Jim was born on April 29, 1930 in Millbury, MA to Francis and Hazel (Northrop). He graduated from Millbury High School in 1949. Jim was a business owner and auto mechanic who started and operated McLaughlin's Service Station in Millbury for nearly fifty years. He took great pride in customer service and was always willing to go anywhere at moment's notice to respond to a stranded customer.After retiring, Jim loved spending time with his family and traveling with Maureen. They often took long trips aboard freighters visiting numerous countries around the world. When not traveling, he could be found tinkering on his vintage tractors.At Jim's request, all services will be private. The family thanks Donald Bizjak, Jaime-Ann Cosme and Priscilla Abouagye, who provided outstanding care and support allowing James to remain at home in his final days. Please visit Jim's tribute page at: