James McLaughlin, 70



SUTTON - James P. McLaughlin, 70, of Sutton, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 after a brief struggle with cancer.



He leaves his beloved partner of 41 years, Janice Berg of Sutton; his sister, Kathleen A. McLaughlin of Oakland, Calif.; a large extended family of many cousins, especially Betty Jane (BJ) Parker; and his in-laws Marilyn and Peter Piusz, and their children Stephen and Alexander and their families.



Jim was always a great lover of dogs, and also leaves his devoted pups Lucy, Rocky and Molly.



Jim was born in Worcester son of Peter J. and Elizabeth R. (McMorrow) McLaughlin. He grew up in Worcester and has lived in Sutton nearly 40 years.



Jim graduated from Burncoat High School and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with a Bachelors degree in Earth Sciences. He continued his education while working at UMass to earn a master's degree in Microbiology.



He was constantly learning. He was a laboratory researcher before becoming a sales executive of hospital equipment for about ten years. He then returned to his roots and worked for a number of firms in both research and pharmaceuticals as a quality control manager in microbiology. His most recent job prior to retirement was with ImmunoGen, a firm in Norton, Ma.



Jim was a dedicated New England Patriots fan and kept season tickets for 40 years. He was also an avid fan of the History Channel and a student of World War II, especially the Flying Tigers. He pursued many other interests including surfing, motorcycling (owning his Harley for about 15 years) and earned his pilot license for small planes.



He loved music, mostly rock and blues, and he and Jan went to hundreds of concerts throughout the years, especially the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers Band.



Jim and Jan loved to travel and he especially loved their trip every year Labor Day week to the Cape at North Truro and Provincetown. As a great planner he arranged for their anniversary trips to Hawaii, Alaska and last year to Iceland.



Funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be arranged at a later time.



The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing the arrangements.





