James D. Melanson, 41
Millbury - James D. Melanson, 41, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11th, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, after a sudden illness.
He leaves his wife Jessica L. (Stratton) Melanson and their two sons, Kael M. Melanson and Finnian J. Melanson; his parents, Richard J. and Nancy B. (Welton) Melanson of Warren; his two sisters, Belinda Melanson and her husband Kevin Barrette of Auburn and Melissa Melanson of Warren; his paternal grandmother, Jeanette Melanson of Marlboro; several aunts and uncles; and several nieces and nephews. He was born in Framingham on August 19, 1978. James installed spray foam insulation for All In One Insulation in West Boylston for many years. James was an avid New England Patriots fan and loved fishing. He also enjoyed the ocean and camping - especially near Misquamicut Beach, RI. He enjoyed playing golf and eating the spiciest foods possible. Most of all he loved spending time with his boys and Jessica.
Calling hours for James will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19th, from 5:00 to 8:00pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, followed by a service at 8:00pm in the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019