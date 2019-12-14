Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Melanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Melanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Melanson Obituary
James D. Melanson, 41

Millbury - James D. Melanson, 41, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11th, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, after a sudden illness.

He leaves his wife Jessica L. (Stratton) Melanson and their two sons, Kael M. Melanson and Finnian J. Melanson; his parents, Richard J. and Nancy B. (Welton) Melanson of Warren; his two sisters, Belinda Melanson and her husband Kevin Barrette of Auburn and Melissa Melanson of Warren; his paternal grandmother, Jeanette Melanson of Marlboro; several aunts and uncles; and several nieces and nephews. He was born in Framingham on August 19, 1978. James installed spray foam insulation for All In One Insulation in West Boylston for many years. James was an avid New England Patriots fan and loved fishing. He also enjoyed the ocean and camping - especially near Misquamicut Beach, RI. He enjoyed playing golf and eating the spiciest foods possible. Most of all he loved spending time with his boys and Jessica.

Calling hours for James will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19th, from 5:00 to 8:00pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, followed by a service at 8:00pm in the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -