Cebula Funeral Home
66 South St
Ware, MA 01082
(413) 967-4911
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
60 South St.
Ware, MA
James Messier


1942 - 2020
James Messier Obituary
James F. Messier, 77

South Barre, MA / Wells, ME - James F. Messier, age 77, passed away surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. James was born in Worcester, on October 4, 1942, son of the late Frederick and Mary (Burgess) Messier. James was a graduate of Barre High School. He was a Captain for the Worcester County House of Correction, Transportation Department for 35 years before retiring in 2004. James was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Ware. Sadly, his beloved wife of 54 years, the former Beatrice Helen (Chrusciel) Messier, passed away on January 11, 2019. James leaves behind his loving daughters, Laurie Messier of Wells, Maine, and Jamie Farrell of South Barre, 2 grandchildren, Nicholas and Ashleigh Farrell, who were his pride and joy. He also leaves behind his sister, Mary Sibley of Wells, Maine, nephew, Mark Sibley of Wells, Maine, and loving dog, Buddy. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM in the Cebula Funeral Home Chapel, 66 South St., Ware. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1 PM in St. Mary's Church, 60 South St., Ware, MA. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Ware. Please visit www.cebulafuneralhome.com for more information and guest book.

Cebula Funeral Home, Inc.

Ware, Massachusetts
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
