|
|
James J. Monahan, 71
Sturbridge - James J. "Jim" Monahan, 71, passed away on Saturday, May 9th, in the Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after a brief illness.
He leaves his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Christina M. (Paladino) Monahan, with whom he shared a passion for family; his son, Nicholas Monahan and his wife Jessica of New Braintree; and his sister, Marilyn Monahan of Leicester. He was also a light in the lives of his grandchildren, Olivia, Parker and Amelia Grace, they loved him as "Papa Jim". He was born in Worcester the son of the late Francis and Mary (Moriarty) Monahan.
Jim worked for the Teamsters Local 170 throughout his 30 years at New England Grocers. He later drove for Van Pool Transportation before retiring.
Jim approached life with much enthusiasm and vigor. The hallmark of his life was that all who knew him appreciated his great sense of humor, warmth and spirit that has shone through in his big heart and smiling face. He was a true gentleman.
Jim's funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in loving memory of Jim to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or online at .
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020