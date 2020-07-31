James Moore

James J. Moore, 77
Douglas - We, the family of Jim Moore, would like to share with you a glimpse into his simultaneously extraordinary and simple 77 years of life, on the occasion of his graceful slip away from us at his home in Douglas, MA on July 27, 2020. Indeed, during his later years, he was known for writing or saying to anyone he could, "celebrate life!" This is how he did…
Jim arrived among us on October 13, 1942 in Webster, MA, the son of Robert and Mary (Johnson) Moore, the second among six siblings. Garry and wife, Bonnie; Melissa and husband, Clarence (deceased); Robert (deceased), Kristina (deceased) and Jonathan – along with a corresponding brood of charming nieces and nephews – have all been dear to Jim as the family fabric continues to be woven. A woman of deep empathy, his mother had a green thumb and took delight in the cuisine of her Polish heritage, influencing Jim's own propensity for nurturing, be it in his home gardens and chicken coops (oh, the joy of the arrival of new chicks each year!), his art classroom-haven, or at the wood stove concocting his latest homemade soup for loved ones.
Jim attended Webster's Catholic St. Louis School for his entire earlier education, graduating as valedictorian and class president, delighted and haunted alike by memories of the dedicated if stern nuns, and maintained many lifelong friendships from those years, including the one that developed into his devoted love and marriage of 53 years to Mary (Provost).
Devout from an early age, Jim served as an altar boy and played an active role in several area parish communities, sharing his faith and talent in imagining and creating beautiful and reflective atmosphere for church feasts and holy days, reading scripture or offering Eucharist to the congregation, and reveling in both the peaceful silence and glorious music that filled the many chapels, abbeys, and cathedrals he adored in the U.S. and Europe. Perhaps most genuine to his Christian being was his very unique way of cherishing the dignity in each person whose path he crossed, from a glowing grin to a complete stranger, to his quiet presence at the funeral of a parent, sibling, or child of a mere acquaintance, out of a belief that no one be left alone in a moment of loss or need.
From big fish in little pond, he continued on to Worcester, MA's Clark University, where he majored in both English and French, and subsequently remained a proud and active alumnus. His curiosity for words and language blossomed in these years and led to a love of literature, from Shakespeare to Robert Frost, a wealth from which he drew his many witticisms, goofy puns and spontaneous quotes at moments that called for the right words. He remained ever curious and a continuous learner, earning credits at several different institutions for a Master's equivalency in fine arts, gaining a layman's mastery of human psychology by virtue of a career of working with moody adolescents and weathering more than his share of hard knocks and soul-stretching adversity, and even gradually adopting modern technology to correspond digitally or comfortably video conference across continents.
Jim began a teaching career to last 36 years at Bartlett High School in his native Webster after college. He initially taught English, but then switched to art, creating a welcoming environment that provided skills, yes, but also featured a discovery of self through the arts, genuine fun found in one's work, and a recognition of and respect for each student's dignity. Music filled his classroom as ideas took form on paper, in clay, with knots, in color. For many of his students, he offered a vision and living example that there is more than one right way to be a good and happy person. And over time, it became a laughable and even quasi-supernatural phenomenon that nearly everyone "Mr. Moore" would encounter in the town of Webster and beyond was a former student of his.
Jim and Mary began their life together soon after he began teaching, moving to a historic home in neighboring Douglas that would become the permanent expression of both their safe haven from and engagement with the world, and the site of innumerable gatherings with family and friends. Jim soon became the gentle, giggle-inspiring, thought-provoking, generous father of son, Jamie and daughters, Jennifer and Rebecca, whom he involved in everything from museum-grade art projects to backyard goose-chases. He instilled in them early on the value of an ethical and fine education, offering just that to each of them along with the confidence to then let them fly from the nest. They returned often, Jamie now with wife, Andrea and son, Xander; Jennifer with companion, Mark (deceased); former husband, Randy; daughter, Allyssa and husband, Jake and their son, Jack; and daughter, Natashia and husband, Patrick and their son, Finn; and Rebecca – who is no longer among us – and companion, Tom. Jim cared deeply for each of them, and each feel blessed and privileged to have shared unique and close bonds with their father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Jim retired from teaching and began a new chapter, working part-time for ten years at Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston, MA. The verdant, perched location and interesting colleagues drew him in, meeting visitors in an atmosphere that leant itself to the lofty and spiritual. He and Mary also traveled to Italy and France during this period, fulfilling dreams and expanding horizons. As health concerns arrived, Jim remained upbeat and active as usual, and courageously sought to continue filling his life with the sound of children's laughter, the sight of colorful migratory birds or nimble turkeys in his yard, the smell of freshly cut flowers, the taste of fresh buttery spring fiddleheads, and a hug from any member of the extensive network of people he had welcomed into his life.
Jim was creative, a maker. The farmer down the street needs a basket to carry eggs? He researched traditional methods and forms and wove one for her. Moved by a visit to Mont St. Michel in France? He returned to his studio and crafted a stained glass window from the memory of his first sight of it. His daughter is getting married? He designed the invitation and penned the calligraphy. Want some Americana folk art in your home? He cut an original stencil based on historical patterns and applied a frieze around an entire room. The side of his own barn was adorned with a larger-than-life bust of Lady Liberty on the occasion of the statue's centennial!
Jim's indeed was a life less ordinary, and one to now be celebrated by the many whom he touched in ways big and small. We will gather – together but with distance - to do so at St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross Street in Whitinsville, MA on Saturday, August 8 at 11:00, and welcome you with creative Jim-themed mask to smile at and remember him. You may alternatively join us remotely via livestream at (www.mystpatricks.com
). Jim was one to first give of himself, whenever he could, and admired this in others as well. If you should wish to make a donation in his memory, we would suggest The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 (lls.org
), St. Patrick Catholic Church, PO Box 60, Whitinsville, MA 01588 (mystpatricks.com
), or an organization of your choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main St., Webster.
Jim stood tall. He thought higher, felt deeper. He carried many of us at some point on his strong, compassionate shoulders, lifting us in moments of joy, and bearing us when we needed a lift. May he now rest.www.scanlonfs.com