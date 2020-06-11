James Morgan
1966 - 2020
James R. Morgan, Jr. 53

Fitchburg, MA - James R. Morgan, Jr. (Jim), of Fitchburg, Ma formerly of Millbury passed away unexpectedly on May 30th. James was the younger of two children born to James and Irene Morgan. He is predeceased by his mother Irene Morgan. Jim leaves his father James R. Morgan, Sr. (JP) of Millbury, his dear sister Maureen and her husband Brian Smith, a nephew Patrick J. Morgan and his niece, Statia Morgan-Kamyck all of Millbury. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Amongst his many friends, Jim leaves his partner and best friend of over 14 years, Joseph Altman of Fitchburg, Joseph's son Bruce and his granddaughter Elena Altman. Jim loved spending time with his granddaughter. Jim will be dearly missed by all the friends he made along his journey from childhood to his jobs in the restaurant, service industry, his years working for National Envelope Corp. in Worcester, his many years as a bartender/cook at Danielle's/Pub 122 in Grafton, and most recently Reggio Registers. Jim was a kind and humble man with an infectious calm, caring and fun presence who took pleasure in bringing smiles and laughter to those around him. He was fun loving and made sure those around him were having fun too. Jim enjoyed his motorcycle, his time spent with friends and family, and his time spent at Indianhead Resort with his partner Joe and many friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 15th at 11:00 am at the Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, MA.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Worcester County Memorial Park
