James L. Morin, 72
Worcester - James L. Morin, 72, of Worcester passed away on Monday, May 25th after an extended illness.
Mr. Morin is survived by a son, James L. Morin Jr. and his partner Debbie Brumby of Rome, GA; three daughters, Beth Dufresne and her partner John Tighes of Worcester, Melanie Beauregard and her husband Brandon of Barre and Amy Dupuis and her husband Robert of Worcester; a sister Patricia Teal of Oxford; two brothers, Joseph Morin of East Brookfield and William Morin of South Carolina; a sister in law, Sally Morin of Oxford; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
James was born in Worcester, son of the late Leo and Mary (Hope) Morin and is also predeceased by a brother, Thomas Morin. He graduated from Auburn High School and worked for the Friendly's Corporation as a restaurant manager and previously worked for Brigham's Ice Cream Company in their plant operations department.
Mr. Morin was an avid golfer and bowler, but he especially loved to play cards with his cousin Dick Morin. Jim enjoyed spending time on camping trips and looked forward to his morning coffee with Jeanne and Roger.
The funeral services for Jim are being held privately. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 31, 2020