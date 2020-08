James E. Mullins, 80AUBURN - James E. "Jim" Mullins, 80, of Auburn, died Monday, August 3, 2020, after a brief illness. Calling hours for Jim will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 PM, where masks will be required upon entry and social distancing measures will be taken. To leave a note of condolence for Jim's family or to share a fond memory, please visit,