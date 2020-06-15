James Nowosacki
1950 - 2020
James J. Nowosacki, 69

CHARLTON/WORCESTER - James J. Nowosacki, 69 of Charlton, passed away peacefully in the comforts of his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with his family by his side.

James was born on August 13, 1950 in Worcester, a son of the late Edward J. and Adella J. (Dambruskie) Nowosacki and graduated from St. Mary's School. He worked as a custodian for the City of Worcester Public Schools for 20 years retiring in 2017. James was an avid fisherman, sports fan and enjoyed family gatherings. He was also a very active member of the American Legion Post #435 in Worcester.

James is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda A. (LeCour) Nowosacki; his son, Jesse J. Nowosacki of Chalrton; two brothers, Gerald Nowosacki and his wife Sheila of Shrewsbury and William Nowosacki of Lakewood, CO; a sister, Debra Stines of Yankee Town, FL; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Winkelmann of Sturbridge; six nieces, Tara Furey, Michelle Willette, Bridget Nowosacki, Keely Nowosacki, Kathleen Stines and Kerry Stephens. He is predeceased by a son, Michael J. Nowosacki.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. John's Church, 40 Temple Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery, Paxton. A period of calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 17th from 4-7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester.

For those that will be attending services for James, please remember…During the visitation and funeral mass, social distancing and the wearing of face masks is paramount.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: American Legion Post #435, 267 Providence St., Worcester, MA. 01607. To share your thoughts and memories of James, please visit his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
