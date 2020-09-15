James J. O'Leary, 70Worcester - James J. O'Leary, 70, of Worcester and South Dennis, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Worcester, after a long battle with FTD.He leaves a sister, Denise M. O'Leary of Worcester, a brother Stephen D. O'Leary and his wife Mary R. O'Leary of Milford. He also leaves a nephew, Michael E. O'Leary of Chestnut Hill. He was predeceased by a brother, Marine Lance Cpl. Michael J. O'Leary. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Joseph D. and Helen C. (McCarthy) O'Leary.James was a lineman for the former Pac Bell Telephone Company. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force National Guard.Funeral services will be private and in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave. Donations may be made to Mass General Hospital, Frontotemporal Degeneration Unit, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.