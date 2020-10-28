1/2
James O'Malley
1941 - 2020
James J. O'Malley, 79

CLINTON - James J. O'Malley, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at UMASS Health Alliance, Leominster, after a brief illness.

Jimmy was born in Clinton on April 17, 1941 to his parents Rose Ida (Healey) O'Malley and James O'Malley. He attended Catholic Schools during his youth, and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg in 1958.

He worked for many companies over the years including Ray-O-Vac in Clinton, and spent countless hours volunteering his time at the Clinton Recycling Center.

Jimmy was brilliant and multifaceted, with a love of travel, cars, literature, and all animals with a special affinity toward cats. He was a voracious reader and devoted his time to everything that encompassed nature. Jimmy could often be found spending time puttering around in his garden or tending to the neighborhood cats. He was especially close to his neighbors, the Cordon and Camacho families, sharing his love of animals and gardening with them.

Jimmy will forever be remembered as a kind man and a dear friend. He will forever be missed.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, where he will be laid to rest alongside his beloved parents. All are invited to attend. In accordance with current guidelines, attendees are required to wear face masks, and practice social distancing. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.

www.mcnallywatson.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. John’s Cemetery
