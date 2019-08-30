|
|
James Pietrowicz, 73
Dudley -
James Pietrowicz, 73, passed away, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Barbara J. (Violetta) Pietrowicz, a son, Michael J. Pietrowicz of Dudley, daughters; Michelle M. Pietrowicz of Dudley and Cheryl A. Madelle of Denver, Co., formerly of Auburn, MA., and Tampa, Florida, a brother, Richard Pietrowicz of Worcester and 2 sisters; Jane Benoit of Worcester and Marie Bercume of Branchport, N.Y. and several nieces and nephews.
James was born in Worcester on August 8, 1946, son of the late Stanley J. and Viola (Ouellette) Pietrowicz and has lived in Dudley for many years.
He was also predeceased by 2 brothers; Robert and Paul Pietrowicz.
He graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester and from 1966-1970 served his country in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.
James worked for many years at Smith Valve in Westborough and then worked at Bay Path Regional Vocational High School, and Charlton Middle School as a custodian.
He was an avid fisherman and even tied his own lures, enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping in Maine, yardwork, gardening and tinkering in his shed at his workbench. In his retirement he and his wife wintered in Palm Harbor, Florida.
But most dear to him was his family, who he loved, and will miss him, and the encouragement , love and support that he gave to them.
As per his wishes, there are no calling hours and services will be private.
Kindly omit flowers and consider a contribution to The , 20 Speen St., or The , 1661 Washington Rd., Suite# 301, both Framingham, MA. 01701.
The ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave an on line message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019