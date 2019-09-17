|
James S. Pond, 65
AUBURN - James S. "Jim" Pond, 65, of Auburn, died peacefully on Sunday September 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Jim was the son of Dr. Sidney M. and Marjorie E. (Sheldon) Pond. He graduated from Worcester Academy and later attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY, after which Jim joined the United States Army. He married Debra J. (Coakley) in 1976. After being stationed in Washington, Jim settled in Auburn and began his career at Form Roll and Die in Worcester, where he developed a machinery part that was patented. He later went to work for AccuTrak Tool.
An engineer by inclination, Jim always tinkered, took things apart, and sometimes put them back together or 'modified' them. He always enjoyed technology and working with his hands; always artistic yet meticulous. Jim loved spending vacations relaxing on the Cape and flying kites on the Brewster flats.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Ashley C. Pond of Auburn; his current wife, Marjorie E. (Goodwin) Lesnever Pond of Mesa, AZ; his siblings, Stephen R. Pond and his wife Bernie of Montreal, QC, Louise P. Kulig and her husband Jack Meagher of Orleans, MA, and Robert C. Pond and his wife Robin of Webster; several nieces and nephews; many close friends; and his grandpup, Ollie. Jim was predeceased by his father, Dr. Sidney M. Pond; his mother, Marjorie E. (Sheldon) Pond; his first wife and mother of his children, Debra J. (Coakley) Pond; and his son, Andrew J. Pond, who died in 2011.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jim's family between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA 01501. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in All Faiths Cemetery, 9 Island Road, Worcester (Section N). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to VNA of Southern Worcester County/Central MA Hospice, 191 Pakachoag Street, Auburn, MA 01501. To leave a note of condolence for Jim's family or to view his "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019