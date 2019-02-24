|
|
James M. Power, 83
Westborough - James M. Power passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 with his devoted family by his side. Beloved husband to Elizabeth H. (Moran) Power for 58 years. Devoted father of James Power Jr. and his partner Leena Laitinen of Swampscott, Diane Power and her husband Edward Russell of Northborough, Thomas Power and his wife Shannon of Shrewsbury, Jean Dugan and her husband Brian of Shrewsbury, Michael Power and his wife Nancy of California. Cherished "Pa" to his seven grandchildren, Madison, Hannah, Lauren, TJ, Joseph, Max and Hadley. Also survived by his brother Leo Power and his wife Kathi of Brookline, his sister Margaret Spellman of Framingham and his sister-in-law, Joan Power of Falmouth. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews all of whom brought him great joy. Jim was predeceased by his loving parents Leo and Margaret (McCaffrey) Power, brother Paul Power, sister Marie McKenna and her husband John, and his brother-in-law, Jack Spellman.
Jim was born in Portsmouth, NH and raised on Mission Hill. He graduated from Mission High School in 1953. He went on to Boston College on a full basketball scholarship and was on the first BC team to play in the NCAA Tournament, and earned his business degree in 1959. Jim was deeply rooted in his faith, family, work and his community. He enjoyed a 50-year career in the beer, wine and liquor industry holding various sales and management positions. Jim was passionate about his customers, had an untiring work ethic and enjoyed mentoring those in the business. Jim was known as the "Ol' Pro" by his colleagues. He had a love for "all things sports" from playing basketball to coaching his children and their friends in baseball. Many of his proudest memories were created as he cheered on his son, Michael who played quarterback for BC in the late 80's against teams from around the country.
The Power Family would like to thank the entire staff of Coleman House and JHC Hospice for the skilled and compassionate care provided to their Dad.
Family and friends are invited to honor and celebrate Jim's life by gathering for calling hours at Pickering & Son Funeral Home, 62 W. Main St. Westborough on February 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00pm. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on February 28, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Luke's Church, 70 W Main St., Westborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Luke's Church Memorial Fund, 70 W Main St. Westborough, MA 01581.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019