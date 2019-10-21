|
James M. Quill, 75
Sterling - After entertaining and bringing joy to thousands of people with his music over a span of 60 years, James M. Quill, 75, of Sterling, has passed away following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, June (Chiavaras) Quill; their sons; James M. Quill Jr. & wife Wendy of Westminster; and George J. Quill & wife Marybeth of Rindge, NH; nine grandchildren, James, Alison, Emily, Mollie, Jonathan, Eva, George, Abigail and Helen Quill. He leaves his siblings; Joseph Quill & wife Gwendolyn of Passadumkeag, ME; Theresa McLaughlin of Clinton; Sharon LeBlanc of Westminster, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. James was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada in 1944 to the late Joseph & Theresa (Morin) Quill. The family moved to North Carolina and lived there until the untimely passing of Joseph. Theresa eventually settled the family in Clinton, where Jim attended Clinton High and Worcester Boys Trade. He enjoyed his time in Clinton; starting bands, singing and drumming. Jimmy and the Wildcats performed all around Worcester County to the enjoyment of all. At the age of 17, James enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served aboard "Americas Flagship" the USS Constellation (CV-64) during the Vietnam War. Through hard work and the keen intellect that he was known for, he quickly achieved the rank of Radarman 2nd Class. At 21, being honorably discharged from service, James moved back to Clinton and lived with his brother Joe. Always with music on his mind; James continued his musical journey with his childhood and lifelong friend Gary Brown, eventually becoming The Rob Roys. James worked at GenRad during the day, and played music at night. In their 20s, Jim and Gary performed at many local clubs including The Surry Room and the infamous Carpet Club. They continued to perform together for decades; they played the William Paul House, The Rustic, and brought joy to hundreds of brides and grooms while entertaining them on their wedding day. Also at this time, fresh out of the service, James cast his eye on June Chiavaras, whom he fancied in high school. It was a match made in heaven; they married in 1966 and raised their two boys, James Jr. and George. For years, James and June worked and saved, saved and worked. In 1975, they were able to purchase land in Sterling, where James built his home. Not being a contractor, or having little experience, mattered naught. He built a wonderful home and raised his family. Always using his intellect, he could just make things work. Lifelong member of the Elks and the American Legion, James knew everyone, and liked almost as many. Never one to rest or settle, James continued playing in the band at night while working for Grason-Stadler, where he started as an assembler of parts, and worked his way up through the company to become their first purchasing manager. He continued this work (and singing) for Welch Allyn in the position and department that he created. After working and singing for years, James was able to return to the sea. Remembering his love for the ocean, James and June purchased and christened their boat "Vasiliki II", named after his beloved wife June. They enjoyed many voyages up and down the coast together, and with their family. James retired at 55, sailed, travelled to Europe, enjoyed cruises, dancing and June. He continued on with his music for the rest of his life until he was no longer able to. With broken hearts, and fond memories, we will remember and miss our Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 123 School St., Clinton, with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4 until 7PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of James M. Quill to: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019