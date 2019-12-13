|
James R. Ramsey, 71
Oxford - James R. Ramsey, 71, of Wheelock Street, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, in his home. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kathleen M. (O'Connor) Ramsey of Oxford; five children, Kimberly A. Ramsey of Florida, Robert J. Ramsey of Tennessee, Judi Lynn Osborne of Webster, Carole M. Carmel of Oxford, and Cheryl M. Smart of Oxford; a sister, Diane Routhier of Connecticut; many grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. He was predeceased by a son, James A. Carmel; and a sister, Carol Lyons. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Clarence and Beverly (Miller) Ramsey, and lived in Oxford for 34 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Mr. Ramsey worked at Boston Lawnmower Company in Westboro for many years, retiring in 2001. In addition, he worked as an automobile mechanic, roofer, carpenter, and taught small engine repair at Blackstone Valley R.V.T. High School in Upton. He enjoyed making stained glass, drawing, wood carving, fishing, white-water rafting, and ballroom dancing. He loved riding his motorcycle in his youth. He had an incredible skill for woodworking and could make or fix anything. He will be remembered as a man who was always willing to help people.
Calling hours are Monday, December 16, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019