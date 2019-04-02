|
James R. Rawdon, 88
Worcester - James R. Rawdon, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Irene (Tomporis) Rawdon of Worcester; a son Michael Rawdon and his wife Pamela of Webster; three daughters- Jean LaPointe and her husband Richard of Worcester, Donna Rawdon and her wife Jennifer of Auburn, and Gail Miller and her husband Kevin of Rutland; nine grandchildren- Jessica, Michael James, Eric, Megan, Daniel, Jeremy, Naliyah, Kevin, and Maura; and two great-grandchildren Grace and Caleb. He was predeceased by his brother Albert Rawdon Jr.
James was born in Worcester, son of the late Albert and Blanche (Trahant) Rawdon. He received his Master's Degree from Worcester State University and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an elementary school principal in the Worcester Public School system for 38 years. James was a member of Saint Michael's on the Heights, EAW, MTA, and was very active in the Greendale Retired Men's Club. He enjoyed golfing at Greenhill Park, watching the Patriots, Celtics, and Red Sox, gardening, bowling, reading, playing cards, and Sunday morning breakfast at Dinky's. He loved his trips to Foxwoods with his wife and considered it their "happy place." He also loved their trips to Wells Beach, Aruba, Alaska, Hawaii, and Europe. For many years, he took care of and enjoyed his grandchildren and passed on his loving care to his great grandchildren. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family, especially the love of his life Irene. James was an inspiration and the true meaning of love.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Michael's on the Heights, 340 Burncoat Street, Worcester. A burial of cremains will follow at Hope Cemetery, Worcester. There are no calling hours. Nordgren Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements. A very special thanks to Cece, Jemima, Sean, and Linda for all of their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UMass Medicine Cancer Walk 333 South Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019