James F. Riordan, 94
Worcester - James F. Riordan, 94, of Richmond Avenue, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lola R. (Goldschmidt) Riordan of Worcester; his son, James F. Riordan II and his wife Daniela Bourges of Lexington; and his granddaughter, Cecilia Riordan of Lexington. He was born in Linden, NJ, son of the late George and Anna (McMahon) Riordan, and was raised in Linden before moving to Worcester 75 years ago. He received his bachelor's degree from Clark University in Worcester.
Mr. Riordan was a research biochemist for the State of Massachusetts for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, where his awards included the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. During his military service, he served with the First Ranger Battalion and the First Special Service Force which was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. Those attending are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be private at a later date. Calling hours are Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Alfred Roy and Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond Street, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Association for the Advancement of Science, 1200 New York Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20005.To share a memory or sign the online guestbook, please visit
www.royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019