|
|
James F. Robinson, Sr.
Worcester - James F. Robinson, Sr., 79 of Worcester, formerly of Charlton passed away Friday, November 8th, 2019.
Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours Thursday, November 14th from 9:30 am to 10:45 am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel- Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. followed by his celebration of Christian burial Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will be private.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019