Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
1290 Grafton St
Worcester, MA
James A. Rossetti, 30

Sutton - James' Journey came to an end on December 4, 2019 when James A. Rossetti, 30, passed away at Boston Children's Hospital with his family at his bedside. James passed away following complications from Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy, which he managed with dignity and grace throughout his life.

He leaves his loving parents Karen (Wisnewski) and Raymond Rossetti, his extraordinary caring brother Jonathan Rossetti, who was extremely dedicated to James throughout his life. He also leaves behind his dear friend Michael Iudiciani and other close friends, as well as his paternal grandfather Remus Rossetti and many aunts, uncles, cousins-all who loved him so much! Our love for him will never go away and we will miss him more than anyone can imagine.

James was born August 26, 1989 in Worcester but his roots were in Sutton. James had a gift for bringing people together. Over time the friend groups of he and his brother grew together, making everybody feel like family. Those who knew him best will remember his love for his pets, the joy he found in music of almost any genre, and the fun he would have watching his favorite movies with family and friends. He was fortunate to have fantastic care from the CAPE team at Children's Hospital. In lieu of traditional remembrances please honor James with memorial donations to that CAPE & Home Ventilation Program, Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Bader 634, Boston, MA 02115.. All are welcome to gather with James's family Monday December 9th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for James Tuesday December 10th at 11:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church 1290 Grafton St. Worcester, MA 01604. He will then be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
