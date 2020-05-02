|
|
James T. Rothera, Sr., 77
AUBURN - James T. "Jim" Rothera, 77, longtime Auburn resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26, 2020 at UMASS Medical Center.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Jim was one of two sons born to the late Ralph E. and Louise (Healey) Rothera. He graduated from Auburn High School, Class of 1960, received his Associates degree from Worcester Junior College, and attended Saunders School of Electronics in Boston, where he received a certificate of education. In addition, he earned his master's license in TV repair.
Jim owned Vin's TV and Appliances in Shrewsbury for over thirty years, retiring in 2010. Prior to that, he was a manager of RCA Service Company, and taught Night Life Education for Electronics at Burncoat High School in Worcester for many years. Jim was a lifetime member of the Auburn Elks and former member of the Auburn Planning Board.
He was well-known for his wit and playful humor. Known as a "Jack of all Trades," Jim was a talented woodworker, refurbished antique cars, and had his pilot's license. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman – sometimes from the comforts of his own home.
In addition to the love of his life, his wife of 37 years, Angela M. (Gomes) Rothera, Jim is survived by his children, Dawn McLaughlin of Spencer, Michelle Buono of Scituate, RI, and James T. Rothera, Jr. of Worcester; his step-sons, Bernard Ryan of Dudley, and Brendan Ryan of Oxford; thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Jack Rothera of Naples, FL; and several nephews and a niece. Jim was predeceased by his parents, and his step-daughter, Kristin (Ryan) Tessier, and his grand-daughter, Shelby DiBenedetto.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate). The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of Jim, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020