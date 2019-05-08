|
James A. Salem, 62
Worcester - James A. Salem, 62, of Worcester passed away peacefully after a long battle with COPD on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by his caring and loving family.
Born in Worcester, he graduated from St. John's High School in Shrewsbury and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. He was a mortgage broker in the Worcester area for many years.
Jimmy leaves his mother, Doris M. (Abdo) Salem, a son, Jesse L. Salem; a daughter, Chelsea A. Withers; 2 sisters, Linda Salem Pervier and Donna M. Karapatsas all of Worcester; 2 nieces and one nephew. His father, James J. Salem predeceased him.
Jimmy was a devoted father, adored his family, and enjoyed family gatherings. Valuing friendships, he kept in touch with friends from high school and college to this very day. He enjoyed playing pool and loved a good time.
Family and friends are invited to join with the family for visiting hours on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3-6 pm in Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
The family requests that flowers be omitted and contributions be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral Endowment Fund, 30 Anna Street, Worcester, MA 01604.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Philip G. Haddad, Jr., Miles Funeral Home, Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
MAY HIS MEMORY
BE ETERNAL!
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2019