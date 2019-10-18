|
James C. Scanlon, 66
WORCESTER - James C. Scanlon, 66, of Worcester and South Yarmouth, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
He leaves his wife of 39 years, Linda M. (Moran) Scanlon; a son Patrick J. Scanlon of Worcester; a daughter Tara L. Remillard and her husband Jesse M. Remillard of Grafton; and three grandchildren, Garrett, Spencer and Austin Remillard. He was predeceased by his sister Kathleen Scanlon.
Jim was born in Worcester, son of the late Thomas and Helen (Gary) Scanlon.
After graduating from South High School, Jim completed the nursing program at David Hale Fanning Trade School. He was a nurse at Saint Vincent Hospital for 25 years.
While working as a nurse, Jim returned to school at Worcester State College where he earned bachelor and master degrees in History. He taught History in the Worcester Public Schools for the last 20 years, most recently at the Worcester Technical High School.
Jim was an Eagle Scout with the Boys Scouts of America and later volunteered as a Scout Leader.
He loved Cape Cod and sailing. He favored classic wooden sail boats and restored several during his lifetime. His personal favorite was a Beetle Cat that he sailed constantly on and near the waters of Bass River in Yarmouth.
Jim's interest in history made him a voracious reader of books on American history and he made many visits to the American Antiquarian Society Library.
Calling hours are Sunday, October 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Monday, October 21, from the funeral home with a Mass at 11 a.m. in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the ALS Association, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019