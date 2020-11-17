James R. Seferi, 74Worcester - James R. Seferi, 74, of Worcester died on Friday, November 13th in the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial VA Hospital, Bedford after a long illness.Mr. Seferi was born in Worcester, son of the late Sotir "Richard" and Olga Seferi and is also predeceased by his son Matthew Seferi. He is survived by a brother, Nick; two sisters, Pat and Barbara and their spouses. Jim also leaves behind many nephews and nieces.Mr. Seferi proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and it was always a special time when he was able to spend time with his cousins and watch his favorite football team, the New York Giants, especially when it was on Monday Night Football. Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew him.Funeral services are being held privately with burial in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements.To share a memory of Jim or to sign his online guestbook, please visit