Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Smalley


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Smalley Obituary
James "Jim" Smalley, 58

Fitchburg - Fitchburg - James "Jim" Smalley, formerly of Hudson and Bolton, MA passed away on Sunday, April 19th, 2020 after a period of declining health.

James was born in Framingham, MA, on December 28th, 1961, the youngest son of the late Patricia (Polhamus) Smalley and Robert Smalley. He was raised and educated in Hudson, MA and operated a successful roofing and construction company prior to becoming ill. Jimmy was "one of a kind" and no one who knew him would deny that.

Jim is survived by his son, Kyle Smalley and his partner Tori of Fitchburg, his father, Robert Smalley Sr. of Berlin, MA and his two granddaughters, Hannah and Amber. Jim also leaves his brother Robert Smalley Jr. and his wife Lisa of Bolton, his sisters, Carol Flionis and her husband Mark of Holden and Sharon Santello and her husband Paul of Berlin. Jim also leaves many friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

When Jim wasn't working, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going to Hampton Beach, and spending Sundays at the Flea markets. He liked hanging with his dog, Papa, while watching his two granddaughters swim in the pool.

Along with his mother, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Courtney L. Smalley, in 2017.

Due to the COVID-19, funeral services will be private at a later date. Jim will be interred next to his daughter Courtney at the South Cemetery in Bolton, MA. Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home of Hudson will be assisting the family with arrangements

TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -