James "Jim" Smalley, 58
Fitchburg - Fitchburg - James "Jim" Smalley, formerly of Hudson and Bolton, MA passed away on Sunday, April 19th, 2020 after a period of declining health.
James was born in Framingham, MA, on December 28th, 1961, the youngest son of the late Patricia (Polhamus) Smalley and Robert Smalley. He was raised and educated in Hudson, MA and operated a successful roofing and construction company prior to becoming ill. Jimmy was "one of a kind" and no one who knew him would deny that.
Jim is survived by his son, Kyle Smalley and his partner Tori of Fitchburg, his father, Robert Smalley Sr. of Berlin, MA and his two granddaughters, Hannah and Amber. Jim also leaves his brother Robert Smalley Jr. and his wife Lisa of Bolton, his sisters, Carol Flionis and her husband Mark of Holden and Sharon Santello and her husband Paul of Berlin. Jim also leaves many friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
When Jim wasn't working, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going to Hampton Beach, and spending Sundays at the Flea markets. He liked hanging with his dog, Papa, while watching his two granddaughters swim in the pool.
Along with his mother, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Courtney L. Smalley, in 2017.
Due to the COVID-19, funeral services will be private at a later date. Jim will be interred next to his daughter Courtney at the South Cemetery in Bolton, MA. Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home of Hudson will be assisting the family with arrangements
TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020