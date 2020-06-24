James Michael Southworth, 58



North Brookfield, MA / Bangor, ME - James Michael Southworth, 58, unexpectedly passed away June 12, 2020 in Bangor, Maine. Jim is predeceased by his beloved parents, Robert Southworth and Barbara Beaupre, paternal grandparents Clarence and Lena Southworth and maternal pépère and mémère, Lucian and Olida Grondin. Jim is survived by his brother Glenn Southworth and his wife Cindy of Riverhead, NY, sister Lory Branscombe and husband John of North Brookfield, Jim's partner and best friend of over 20 years, Beth Brown of Whitinsville, MA (formerly Colorado), his blue heeler and constant companion Brody; many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family in Colorado and lifelong friends and coworkers too numerous to count.



Jim also leaves behind an extensive eclectic music library, over 100 "lids", at least 21 snowboards, 9 cans of B&M baked beans and a crutch in a cornfield in Iowa.



Jim will forever be remembered for his sarcastic humor and wit. He was intensely passionate about second amendment rights, freedoms, motorcycles, snowboarding elevations above tree line in Vail and Breckenridge, craft beer, Natalie Wood, tattoo art, CHARCOAL grilling, muscle cars, steamas, ice cream, Ken's salad dressing, eating dozens of eggs weekly, LOUD alternative music, physical training himself and others, all beaches, NEW ENGLAND sports teams, concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheater, leather-ass road trips, and dive bars across the country. Not necessarily in that order.



Jim graduated North Brookfield High School class of 1979. Jim's career journey started at Hodes Market where he was dismissed for spitting on a shoplifter's moped. He worked for several landscaping companies, most notable P G Landscaping in Spencer, causing mayhem and mischief across central MA. Tyree Environmental brought Jim to Colorado in 1998 where he pursued his snowboarding passion. In 2004 Jim became a personal trainer and managed and operated several gym facilities in the Denver metro area where his rigorous training style often sent many a gym member running for the door.



Jim lived his life on his terms full of risk and adventure.



"Got no time for spreadin' roots



The time has come to be gone.



And to our health we drank a thousand times



It's time to ramble on." -Led Zeppelin



JIMMYFUN-COVID-OVA-PARTY-TBD for a later date. Get your Jim stories and anecdotes ready to share and we will give the epic sendoff that you know he's expecting.





