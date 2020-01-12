|
James Souza, 89
Clinton - James Souza, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Beaumont of Northborough following a period of declining health. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Angelina (Camerano) Souza. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Souza of Raymond, NH; his son, James R. Souza & wife Joanne of Clinton; three grandchildren, Daniel J. D'Amore & wife Cinta Souza D'Amore of Raymond, NH; Lexa Souza and Toni Souza of Clinton; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his grandson, Damian D'Amore, and two sisters, Margaret Roland and Doris Byrne.
Jim was born in Fall River to the late Antone & Medora (Boucher) Souza. He was later raised in Fitchburg and educated at St. Bernard High School. Jim enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the United States Army during the Korean War and served as an infantry radioman and military policeman before being honorably discharged as a Sergeant 1st Class and awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service. He then returned home and began his lifelong career; purchasing, successfully owning and operating his family business, Varise Brothers Florist and Greenhouses in Clinton, for more than 50 years until the time of his retirement. Known as "The Bunter," Jim was an avid sportsman who loved the game of golf and had to his credit an astonishing 5 holes-in-one. He too was an accomplished hunter, pool player and card shark. Jimmy enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, trips to the race track, and summers at Wells Beach. He was a member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish and held membership with the Clinton and Elks Lodge. Above all, he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Funeral services are to be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, and burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4 until 8PM. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2020