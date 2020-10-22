James Sullivan

James S. Sullivan, 88SPENCER - James S. Sullivan, 88, of Park Street died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in West Brookfield.He leaves his wife of 66 years, Evelyn M. (Streeter) Sullivan; a son James S. Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Woodinville, WA; three daughters, Patricia Sullivan of Quincy, Marcia Parker of Suisun City, CA and Paula Silver and her husband Frank of Piedmont, CA; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Rachel Crowley and Margaret Dimodica.James was born in Holbrook, son of Ralph and Margaret (Hickey) Sullivan. He was a foreman at Reed Rolled Thread & Die in Holden for 40 years before retiring in 1994. He graduated from Boston College High School. He served his country in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army during the Korean War period. He was an avid golfer and proudly shot 6 holes in one, he enjoyed playing at Hillcrest Country Club, Bay Path Golf Course and Holden Hills Country Club He was a longtime member of the Massasoit Golf League and Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish in Spencer.The funeral will be held on Monday, October 26 from J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours with Covid 19 restrictions will be held on Sunday, October 25 from 2:00-4:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Jackson Laboratory Center for Alzheimers and Dementia Research, 600 Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine 04609.