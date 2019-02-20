Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
James F. Tatro, 62

SPENCER - James F. Tatro, 62, of Spencer, died Sunday, February 17th in Worcester. He is survived by his two daughters, Nicole Heidman and her husband, William and Danielle Tatro all of Las Vegas, NV; his mother, Suzanne (Bauer) Tatro of Spencer; three brothers, Michael Tatro of Spencer, Mark Tatro and his wife, Deb of Millbury and Robert Tatro and his wife, Maura of Auburn; his sister, Kathleen Mondor and her husband, Michael of Spencer; his former wife, Jeannie (Eichmann) Tatro of Las Vegas; his sister in law, Michelle Tatro of Worcester; many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. A brother Steven Tatro predeceased him.

He was born in Worcester, the son of the late, Richard Tatro. James had served with the United States Army. He had been employed as a machinist for the Norton Company before retiring and later worked for TSA.

O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements which will be private.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
