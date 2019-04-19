|
|
James A. Taylor, Sr.
SHREWSBURY - James A. "Jim" Taylor, Sr., 102, of Shrewsbury died peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen R. (Bagdis) Taylor. Born and raised in Worcester, Jim was the son of the late James C. and Anna M. (Roman) Taylor. He graduated from Commerce High School.
Jim is survived by his children Bonnie Lee Gosk of Leland, NC, James A Taylor, Jr., of Decatur, GA, Jeffrey Taylor of Roseville, CA; grandchildren Jennifer Gosk, Christopher Gosk; great grandchildren Taylor Gosk, Kelley Gosk; and special friends Carl Johnson and Kathy Coonan.
While serving in the Army National Guard in 1942 he was called into active duty with the United States Army and proudly served as an Infantry Captain in World War II until his honorable discharge in 1946. He was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. His Regimental Commander, in writing his Bronze Star recommendation wrote the following "While directing the attack of his company against the enemy, through incessant and intense mortar, machine gun, and small arms fire, Captain Taylor was wounded in the face by mortar fragments. Despite an evacuation order from the Battalion Commander, he requested to retain active control of his unit, and for the remainder of the day he led the attack in spite of heavy casualties." On one notable occasion, General George S. Patton personally selected him to lead an honor guard as part of the ceremonies when the American 65th Infantry Division met contingents of the Russian Army near Linz, Austria in the spring of 1945. This bravery he exhibited until his last hours on earth.
Jim later went to work for the Thompson Wire Company in Worcester for 35 years. He liked to refer to his profession as "a provider for his family".
He enjoyed do-it-yourself projects, athletics, boating, fishing and swimming well into his 80's. Upon his retirement, he purchased a 1965 Chris Craft Cavalier, a 26ft wooden boat he renamed "Mistress" which he operated for 18 summers from a mooring in Red Brook Harbor on Cape Cod.
At Jim's request services will be held in private by his family. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019