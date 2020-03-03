|
|
James Thomas, 87
Clinton - James Thomas, 87, US Army veteran, devoted husband, father, grandfather, gentleman, and the world's biggest New York Yankees fan, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He is reunited with his beloved wife of 48 years, Beryl P. (Mansell) Thomas, who died in 2007. He is survived by his adoring children and their spouses: Roslyn Manning of Jacksonville, FL, Beverly Johnston of Clinton, Linda Stallings & Alan of Albuquerque, NM, Laury D'Oliveira & Paul of Sterling, Daniel Thomas of Clinton, Kimberly Thomas-O'Loughlin & Joseph, and Patricia Thomas-O'Connor & Barry, all of Milton; two sisters: Faye Cohen and Betty Thomas of Jacksonville, FL; and a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, notably Carmelo Mojica. He is pre-deceased by his son Robert Reed, his step-father Robert Lawhorn, and siblings Albert, Theodore, Clarence, Elvis, Evelyn, and Nettie Faire.
James was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Albert & Crossina (Hill) Thomas. He graduated from the New Stanton High School, Class of 1951, and enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Army. Specialist Thomas, while stationed at Fort Devens, met the love of his life, Beryl, and following his service, the two settled in Clinton to raise their family. James then began his lifelong career in printing. First, working as a bookbinder with the Colonial Press until its closing, later with Murray Printing and Courier Printing, from where he ultimately retired. In addition to the Yankees, he held a great passion for all sports, Jazz and Gospel music, politics and civil rights, Western movies, model cars and beautifully crafted books. He relished fishing the Wachusett Reservoir and cherished summer days on Martha's Vineyard, his favorite place on earth. A man of great dignity and grace, he lived his life by example, devoted to his family, faith, and country. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 7PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with calling hours prior from 4 until 7PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of James Thomas to: the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020